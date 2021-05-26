POMEROY — Trent Gwinn led all scorers with 21 points for Pomeroy's boys basketball team, but Yakama Nation Tribal still crushed the Pirates, 74-39, here on Tuesday, May 25.
The Pirates (2-5 record) fell behind 21-9 in the first quarter, and came away with their third straight loss.
"They applied a lot of pressure on us in the first half, and we struggled to handle it," Pirates coach Chris Wolf said. "We committed 14 first-half turnovers that they converted for 24 points."
The Pirates are back at it Wednesday in Richland at Liberty Christian.
Pomeroy looks to continue building off challenges similar to the one they faced against Yakama Nation Tribal.
"We are learning how to handle, not only presses, but pressure defense in the half court," Wolf said. "Other teams are able to speed us up and make us commit turnovers and force us in to quick shots.
"We came out and competed hard in the second half and showed improvement. This game experience is invaluable for us. This will benefit these freshmen and sophmores in the future going through these struggles."