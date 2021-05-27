RICHLAND — Trent Gwinn led all scorers with 19 points for Pomeroy's high school boys basketball team, but the Pirates still came away with their fourh straight loss in a 60-43 defeat Wednesday, May 26, here at Liberty Christian.
The Pirates (2-6 record) faced a double-digit deficit after the first quarter, and then went to halftime down 37-17.
Gwinn would finish as the game's top scorer, and teammate Trevin Kimble added 17 points, but Liberty Christian held them off.
"We played a great second half tonight, but dug ourselves too big of a halftime deficit to recover from," Pirates coach Chris Wolf said.
Next, the Pirates wrap up their season Thursday at DeSales.
Thursday's game marks Pomeroy's fourth in as many days. This week started with the Pirates dropping back-to-back home games, to Oakesdale on Monday and then Yakama Nation Tribal on Tuesday, before falling here at Liberty Christian on Wednesday.
The busy week came on the heels of a loss at Sunnyside Christian last Thursday, but despite the cramped schedule, Wolf said the Pirates managed to challenge Liberty Christian.
"The second half was the best team defense we have played this year, and we were able to move the ball and get open shots most of the half," Wolf said. "We did a much better job of handling their press and pressure defense as a team in the second half.
"This was our third game in three days and the best energy we have played with for a whole game. The team defense is starting to come together and is really going to help us next year as we return the whole team."