POMEROY — Trent Gwinn scored a game-high 28 points for Pomeroy's boys basketball team, but Oakesdale rallied in the second half to beat the Pirates, 60-49, here Monday, May 24.
The Pirates (2-4 record) went to halftime leading 25-23, but Oakesdale took control in the third quarter with the help of repeated Pomeroy miscues.
"We played our best half of the year in the first half," Pirates coach Chris Wolf said. "After halftime we turned the ball over 14 times which led to 24 points for them.
"We ran our offense better tonight, but struggled to finish around the basket."
The Pirates are back it Tuesday, when they host Yakama Nation Tribal.
"This group is young and gaining valuable experience every game they play," Wolf said. "We just have to keep learning every game and try to grow from game to game without much practice time."