POMEROY — Back on the hardwood for the first time since finishing last season as the state runnerup in 1B girls basketball, Pomeroy got the 2019-20 campaign off to a victorious start with senior Pirate Maddy Dixon passing a milestone.
Dixon connected on her 1,000th shot at Pomeroy, finishing with a game-high 17 points, and the Pirates opened this season with a 57-18 rout of Troy (Idaho).
Dixon also wound up grabbing six rebounds and making a couple of steals for Pomeroy while teammate Keely Maves scored 10 points.
Alyssa Wolf nailed three shots from 3-point range.
"We came out really aggressive tonight and played well together," Pirates coach Tai Bye said. "I felt good about our passing and the opportunities we created on the inside.
"Overall, it was a strong team win and I was able to get good minutes for every girl on the roster."
The Pirates are back at it here tonight, hosting Colfax for another non-league matchup starting at 5:30 p.m.
Pomeroy looks to continue its dominating start to this season.
Dixon led the way as the Pirates jumped ahead of Troy, building at 32-9 lead by halftime.
"She had a great game," Bye said, adding that "Wolf had a great shooting night."
Heidi Heytvelt orchestrated the offense.
"Heytvelt came played with force and purpose tonight and led well from the top of the key," Bye said.
Pirates 57, Trojans 18
TROY (18) — Raasch 5, Blazzard 4, Bohman 3, Weller 2, Foster 2.
POMEROY (57) — Dixon 17, Maves 10, Wolf 9, Heytvelt 6, Kowatsch 5, S. Watko 3, Herres 3, M. Watko 2, Caruso 2.
Troy;3;6;4;5;—;18
Pomeroy;20;12;13;12;—;57
3 Point Goals — Troy 1 (Raasch), Pomeroy 4 (Wolf 3, Herres). Total fouls — Troy 14, Pomeroy 11. Fouled Out — None. Technical Fouls — Administrative 1 Rebounds — Troy n/a, Pomeroy 37 (S. Watko 9). Turnovers — Troy n/a, Pomeroy 11. Assists — Troy n/a, Pomeroy 13.