POMEROY — Maddy Dixon pounded 11 kills and Pomeroy swept visiting Orofino, Idaho, 25-15, 25-23, 25-12 here Tuesday night in a nonleague prep volleyball match.
The Pirates, who improved to 12-1 on the season, will take a 6-0 Southeast 1B League record into a Thursday league-counter against Touchet on the Indians’ home floor. Touchet is coming off a four-set home victory over Garfield-Palouse Tuesday that enabled the Indians to improve to 3-4 in league play at 6-4 overall.
Sydney Watko added six kills for Pomeroy Tuesday, Heidi Heytvelt led the way with 21 assists and Jaden Steele and Alyssa Wolf were the team’s digs leaders with eight and seven, respectively. Dixon also contributed four blocks and three serving aces, both team-high totals.
“We played really good defense and did a lot of the little things well that we have been struggling with, like passing and covering,” Pomeroy coach Amy Smith said. “But we struggled a bit offensively, which is different for us.
“We did have some players out for various reasons, so I attribute us being off offensively to that,” she added. “We did find our rhythm toward the end of the game, so hopefully we can carry that into our next game.”