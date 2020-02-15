REARDAN, Wash.— Pomeroy wrestlers Braedyn White, Will Winona and Curtis Winonda all qualified for the upcoming state championship tournament, as did Dayton's Carlos Norris, thanks to their strong performances at regionals Saturday.
The Tacoma Dome will host Mat Classic XXXII the weekend of Feb. 21-22.
Regionals had the Pomeroy trio here, with the top four in each weight class qualifying for state as well as the fifth as an alternate.
White placed third in the 170-pound weight class with a 3-1 record on the day, bouncing back from a loss in the semifinals to take a pair in the consolation bracket.
A forfeit in the opening round of 182 put Will Winona in the semis, and though he lost his next two matches, he still placed fourth in the small bracket to qualify for state.
Eighth-grader Curtis Winona rescued his season in 160 after losses his first two matches here, finishing with a victory in the fifth-place match to qualify for state as an alternate.
"These three guys battled their guts out in the quest for a state berth," Pomeroy coach Ben Slaybaugh said. "White looked solid and his third-place finish will have him positioned well for a run at state.
"Will showed a lot of grit in his two matches and hopes to keep that momentum going for next week," Slaybaugh said. "Curtis finished his season in fifth place, and that’s impressive for as an eighth grader. He showed a great amount of heart and mental toughness this season."
Norris represented Dayton at his regional tournament in Oroville, Wash., meanwhile, placing second in the 138-pound weight class with his only loss coming in the championship match.