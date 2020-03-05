SPOKANE — Pomeroy's girls basketball team will square off with Curlew at 5:30 p.m. tonight in the Pirates' opening game of the Washington state Class 1B tournament at the Spokane Arena.
Curlew defeated Naselle, 53-26, in tournament opening-round play on Wednesday to advance to face the top-ranked Pomeroy squad.
The winner of tonight's game advances to face the winner of the Oakesdale-Neah Bay game at 7:15 p.m. on Friday.
The losers of those two matchups play at 12:15 p.m. on Friday.
The tournament continues through Saturday's championship game slated for 9 p.m.