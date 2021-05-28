RICHLAND — Walla Walla High's girls and boys swim and dive teams competed in a Mid-Columbia Conference meet at Prout Pool here on Thursday, May 27.
The Blue Devil boys fell to Hanford, 107-78, and Richland, 98-86.
Wa-Hi's girls lost to Hanford, 130-56, and Richland, 113-72, and defeated Kamiakin, 115-57.
The top five finishers in dual meets score team points.
"Even though the weather conditions were not ideal for an outdoor meet, there were lots of personal best times," Blue Devils coach Nancy Rose said of the blustery weather. "The team is so supportive of each other."
This was the final dual meets of the season, and Wa-Hi is in third place in the MCC heading into the league championships on June 10 at Prout Pool.
Thursday's meet began with diving.
"Our new divers held their own in the six-dive competition against much more experienced divers from Hanford, Kamiakin and Richland," Rose said.
Wa-Hi senior Laurel Skorina won the 100 backstroke (1:03.86) in all three duals, and won the 200 freestyle (2:02.55) against Kamiakin and Richland, and finished second against Hanford.
Senior Collette Barnor won the 100 butterfly (1:12.88) vs. Kamiakin, was second vs. Richland and third vs.Hanford. She was also second in the 50 freestyle (29.51) vs. Kamiakin and Richland, and fourth vs. Hanford.
Sophomore Audra Zanes won the 500 freestyle (6:43.31) vs. Kamiakin and was third vs. Hanford and Richland. She placed third in the 200 Individual Medley (2:53.99) vs. Kamiakin, and was fourth vs. Richland and fifth vs. Hanford.
Senior AnnaMarie Elmenhurst won the 100 breastroke (1:31.85) vs. Kamiakin and finished third in both the Hanford and Richland duals.
Freshman Ally Beuck placed second in diving (119.05) in all three duals.
Sophomore Alana Miller was second in the 100 butterfly (1:17.96) against Kamiakin, third vs. Richland and fourth vs. Hanford. She finished third in diving (75.15) vs. Kamiakin and fourth vs. Hanford and Richland.
Junior Ciera Griggs was second in the 200 IM (2:47.39) vs. Kamiakin and was third vs. Hanford and Richland. She placed third in the 100 butterfly (1:27.97) vs. Kamiakin and was fourth vs. Richland.
Freshman Clarabelle Hall was second in the 500 freestyle (6:43.60) vs. Kamiakin and 4th against Hanford and Richland. She was third in the 50 freestyle (29.90) vs. Kamiakin and Richland, and fifth vs. Hanford.
Wa-Hi junior Alicia Gonzalez was second in the 200 free (2:41.50) vs. Kamiakin and fifth in the Hanford and Richland duals. She was third in the 100 freestyle (1:10.70) vs. Richland, fourth against Hanford and Kamiakin.
Junior Naomi McLaughlin was third in the 100 backstroke (1:28.73) vs. Kamiakin and fifth vs. Hanford and Richland. She was third in the 200 free (2:43.15) vs. Kamiakin.
Junior Lauren Adams was third in the 100 breastroke (1:34.17) vs. Kamiakin, fourth vs. Hanford and fifth vs. Richland.
Freshman Tess Bottom was fourth in the 100 breaststroke (1:39.28) vs. Kamiakin.
Sophomore AnneMarie Hallan was fourth in diving (63.75) vs. Kamiakin and fifth vs. Hanford and Richland.
Junior Mary Kennedy was fifth in the 100 freestyle (1:16.32) in all three meets, and was fifth in the 50 freestyle (31.33) against Kamiakin and Richland.
The Wa-Hi girls 200 Medley 'A' relay of Miller, Adams, Barnor and Hall (2:14.25) won the Kamiakin meet and finished second vs. Hanford and Richland.
The 'B' squad of Zanes, Elmenhurst, Bottoms and Kennedy (2:28.97) came in third against Kamiakin.
In the 200 Freestyle relay, Wa-Hi's 'A' squad of Skorina, Kennedy, Griggs and Barnor (1:58.86) won the Kamiakin and Richland meets, and finished second vs. Hanford.
The 'B' squad of Gonzalez, Bottoms, Mackenzie Davis and Zanes (2:13.48) came in third vs. Kamiakin.
In the 400 Freestyle 'A' relay, Skorina, Griggs, Hall and Miller (4:22.13) won the Kamiakin meet, and finished second vs. Hanford and Richland.
The 'B' squad of Gonzalez, McLaughlin, Davis and Elmenhurst (5:05.76) came in second vs. Kamiakin.
The boys competed against both Hanford and Richland as Kamiakin does not have a boys swim and dive team.
Blue Devil junior Luke Bona won the 200 IM (2:13.16) vs. Hanford and was second against Richland, and won the 100 butterfly (57.55) vs. Richland and was second vs. Hanford.
Sophomore Zach Juhnke won the 50 freestyle (24.14) vs. Richland and finished second vs. Hanford. He was second in the 100 backstroke (1:03.41) in both meets.
Freshman Jesse Snyder was second in the 100 freestyle (56.83) in both meets, and was second in the 200 freestyle (2:06.15) vs. Hanford and third vs. Richland.
Senior Brennan Creason finished second in the 100 breaststroke (1:11.03) in both meets, and came in third in the 500 freestyle (6:37.38) vs. Richland, and fifth vs. Hanford.
Sophomore Emmett James finished second in the diving competition (99.35) in both meets.
Senior Anthony McKeirnan was second in the 500 freestyle (6:06.63) vs. Richland and fourth vs. Hanford, and was third in diving (97.25) in both meets.
Sophomore Caleb Goin was third in the 100 free (57.82) in both meets, and finished third in the 200 IM (2:32.67) vs. Richland and fourth vs. Hanford.
Junior Henry Johnson was fourth in the 50 freestyle (27.30) in both meets and was fifth in the 100 backstroke (1:20.74) in both.
Senior Jackson Leinweber was fourth in the diving (93.00) in both meets, and placed fourth in the 200 freestyle (2:33.88) vs. Richland and fifth vs. Hanford.
Junior Ben Reser was fourth in the 100 butterfly (1:19.62) vs. Richland and fifth vs. Hanford. He was fifth in the 200 IM (2:53.94) in both.
Senior Ben Norris was fourth in the 100 freestyle (1:06.75) vs. Richland and fifth vs. Hanford, and was fifth in the 50 freestyle (28.18) vs. Richland.
Junior Nathan Feistner was fourth in the 100 breastroke (1:23.48) vs. Hanford and fifth vs. Richland.
Senior Jose Silva finished fifth in the 200 freestyle (2:48.73) vs. Richland.
Wa-Hi's boys 200 Medley 'A' relay of Juhnke, Creason, Bona and Goin (1:53.54) won the Hanford meet and finished second in the Richland meet.
The 'B' squad of Johnson, Feistner, McKeirnan and Norris (2:10.75) came in third in both meets.
In the 200 Freestyle 'A' relay, Juhnke, Snyder, Goin and Bona (1:39.35) won both meets.
The 'B' squad of Feistner, Jahsiah Clark, Norris and Leinweber came in third (1:58.06) in both meets.
In the 400 Freestyle 'A' relay, McKeirnan, Johnson, Norris and Goin won the Richland meet (4:22.00) and were second vs. Hanford.
The 'B' squad of Leinweber, Reser, Silva and Creason came in second in the Richland meet (4:36.33) and was third vs. Hanford.