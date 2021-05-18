POMEROY — A dominating second half lifted Colton over Pomeroy's girls basketball team, 50-35, here on Monday, May 17.
The Pirates led 21-20 at halftime, but that's when Colton took over. The Wildcats ended up connecting on six 3-pointers, while Pomeroy had none.
Pomeroy failed to contain Rylee Vining, who put up a game-high 27 points for Colton.
"Vining was outstanding with the ball, and Colton's defensive pressure wore us down," Pirates coach Brock Ledgerwood said. "We came out flat in the third quarter and never were able to recover."
The Pirates are back in action Tuesday at Liberty Christian.
Pomeroy looks to bounce back from a rough Monday.
Keely Maves still scored a team-high 18 points and also grabbed seven rebounds for Pomeroy, while teammate Kendall Dixon added six points and 13 rebounds, and Jillian Herres dished five assists.
But the Pirates had their hands full all night.
"Jillian Herres did a great job handling the ball against their pressure, but we never got into much rhythm offensively," Ledgerwood said. "Keely was double early and often in the post, but was able to score when we got her the ball. Kendall had an outstanding game on the boards offensively and defensively."