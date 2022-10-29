SUNNYSIDE — Pomeroy overcame an early deficit to win a Southeast 1B-8 League shootout over Sunnyside Christian here on Friday, Oct. 28, 62-48.
The Knights held a 16-8 lead after the first quarter before the Pirates erupted for 24 second-quarter points and a 32-22 halftime lead.
Pomeroy added to its lead in the third quarter, outscoring SSC 24-14, and then held the Knights off in the fourth.
Sunnyside Christian quarterback Dash Bosma torched the Pirates for 357 yards passing, going 20 for 46 and five touchdowns.
Pomeroy had some critical fourth-down stops and Kyzer Herres intercepted Bosma once and returned it for a touchdown.
The Pirates were led by Trevin Kimble, who had 187 yards rushing and four touchdowns.
Walker Flynn added 122 yards and two touchdowns rushing, while Herres had three catches for 57 yards.
"We played really well in all three phases of the game, and guys really stepped up and played well when we needed them too," Pirates coach Kyle Kimble said. "Brodie Magill and Jacob Reisinger were great on special teams, making some great tackles and pinning SSC deep a few times. Our O-line was dominant all nights and our defense was solid."
Pomeroy QB Trevin Kimble finished 6 for 12 passing for 115 yards and a touchdown, along with an interception.
Braedon Fruh paced the Pirates defense with six tackles, four solo.
The Pirates next face St John-Endicott/LaCrosse at home on Friday, where a win assures them of outright third-place in the league and a berth in the state tournament.
