POMEROY — Pomeroy hosted and played in the annual Border Battle Volleyball Tournament here Saturday. The tournament included, from the state of Idaho, Troy, Genesee, Prairie, Kamiah, and Orofino. Washington reprresentatives were the host Pirates, DeSales, Clarkston, Dayton-Waitsburg, and Touchet.
The final score, in terms of matches won, was Idaho 16 and Washington nine.
Pomeroy went 4 and 1 on the day. The Pirates lost to Troy and beat Genesee, Prairie, Kamiah, and Orofino. Maddy Dixon led in kills for the day with 46 and Jaden Steele had 19. Dixon also had 13 blocks while Teagan Steele had five. Heidi Heytvelt had 72 assists and 16 digs while Alyssa Wolf contributed 15 digs and led in aces with 11.
“We struggled against Troy but they are a solid volleyball team,” Pomeroy coach Amy Smith said. “They went 5 and 0. It was good for us to see that caliber of competition. We competed pretty well with them in the second set.
“We ended the day playing Genesee and I was very proud of the way the girls played in that match,” Smith said. “We were behind for a little bit at the end of that set and the girls had to battle back to win in two sets. It was a good way to end the day. Maddy Dixon hit the ball really well and Heidi Heytvelt was very scrappy on defense and did a good job setting.”