POMEROY — Pomeroy's 2023 varsity softball team opened its season with a pair of setbacks Tuesday, March 14, as the Pirates fell to Liberty High, of Spangle, Washington, twice in their doubleheader with a 19-0 rout and then a 25-12 defeat.
The Pirates are scheduled to next play Tuesday in Juliaetta, Idaho, for a twin bill against Kendrick High.
Following their rough opener, the Pirates look to get back on track.
Kaylee Schmidt finished Tuesday with two hits for the Pirates while teammates Caroline McKeirnan, Isabella Field and Hannah Bagby each had one.
But the Pirates were hitless through the first game, and went to bat in the second inning of the nightcap already down 8-0.
The Pirates rallied with five runs in the bottom of the second, and continued battling Liberty.
After six more Liberty runs in top of the third put the Pirates in a 14-5 hole, they answered with six of their own in the home frame.
But the Pirates failed to catchup as Liberty tallied three more runs in the fourth, another in the fifth and then put the game out of reach with a seven-rus seventh.
"Season opener game was a good one," Pirates coach Alexis Beale said. "Lots to learn and build from as the season goes on.
"Great catch by Maria Altube in center field. Molly Warren pitched great in the second game. Kaylee Schmidt hit a triple in the fifth inning of game two. The ladies ran bases well and got some steals in.
"Got a young team with lots to build on but looking for a great season."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.