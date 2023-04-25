TEKOA, Wash. — Pomeroy's softball team battled Tekoa-Rosalia in Southeast 1B League play here on Tuesday, April 25, with T-R winning the opener, 23-13, before the Pirates took the nightcap, 15-11.
In the opener, the Pirates jumped out to a 7-2 lead after the first inning, only to see T-R grab a 13-7 lead after the third.
Pomeroy scored three runs in each of the fourth and fifth, but couldn't match T-R's 10 runs over those innings for the victory.
Jadence Gingerich had an infield home run for the Pirates, and Hannah Bagby recorded six RBI in the game.
In the nightcap, the Pirates led 4-2 after two innings, made it 6-2 in the fourth but watched Tekoa-Rosalia plate five fifth-inning runs to take a 7-2 lead.
Pomeroy responded with a four-run sixth and five-run seventh to take and maintain its lead.
Izzie Field had four RBI and a triple in the game, Bagby had a double and KayLee Schmidt a home run to left field for the Pirates.
"Game two, the girls came back excited to play and took the win!" Pomeroy coach Alexis Coleman said. "They have worked so hard this season and earned this win!"
The Pirates go to Prairie for a non-league game on Wednesday.
