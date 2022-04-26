POMEROY — Pomeroy's softball team had little trouble downing Tekoa twice on Tuesday, April 26, 10-0 and 16-9.
In the opener, the Pirates scored twice in the first, five times in the second, and finished the game early with a fourth-inning run and two in the fifth.
Pomeroy senior Elizabeth Ruchert went 2-for-3, senior Keely Maves went 3-for-3 with a double and a triple, and sophomore Hannah Bagby went 1-for-3 with an RBI.
Maves pitched a no-hitter for the Pirates.
"We did an awesome job with being aggressive at the plate," Pomeroy coach Sonia Hevener said.
In the nightcap, the teams played to a 4-all tie after the first, with the Pirates opening a 9-7 lead after the second.
A six-run fifth inning was enough to secure the Pirates win.
At the plate, Pomeroy freshman Talore Gilbert went 2-for-5 with a double, Ruchert went 2-for-5 with a double and three RBI, and Maves went 2-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI
"We remained confident at the plate," Hevener said. "We fought through our defensive errors and finished strong."
Pomeroy next goes to Sunnyside Christian on Saturday.
