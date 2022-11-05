POMEROY — Pomeroy dominated the St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse Eagles, 50-6, in Southeast 1B-8 League football action and on Senior Night for the Pirates on Friday, Nov. 4.
The Pirate win secures a spot in the playoffs.
Before the game, Pomeroy honored its seniors — Sidney Bales, Braedon Fruh, Trevin Kimble, Brodie Magill, Jayden Slusser and Trevin Walton — who played their last regular-season home game for the Pirates.
Bales opened up Pomeroy's scoring with a seven-yard run a minute and a half into the game, followed by Kimble's 40-yard scamper three minutes later, and another Kimble 40-yard scoring run with three minutes left in the opening quarter to make it 22-0 headed to the second.
Kimble opened the second stanza with a five-yard scoring run, and then put his quarterback skills to use as he hit Trace Roberts for a four-yard scoring reception as Pomeroy held a 38-0 halftime lead.
The Pirates answered St. John-Endicott's third-quarter scoring with two fourth-quarter touchdowns — an 11-yard Kimble run and a 62-yard Braedon Fruh carry — for the final margin of victory.
"Our defense played really well, holding the Eagles to just 39 yards of total offense," Pomeroy coach Kyle Kimble said. "Our defensive line of Trace Roberts, Colby Ledgerwood, David Tejero and Boone Schmidt did a great job of attacking the run all night and putting pressure on their offensive line during pass plays.
"In one of the rainiest and windiest games that I can remember, we still were able to rack up 50 points and 441 yards of offense," he said. "Trevin Kimble led the Pirates with 324 yards rushing and four TDs on 28 carries, adding on another passing touchdown to Trace Roberts.
"This was a great team win to help guarantee a spot in the state playoffs this season," Kimble said.
The Pirates find out who, when and where they next play when the state seeding committee releases tournament brackets on Sunday afternoon.
