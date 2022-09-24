POMEROY — The Pirates scored early and often, and shut down the Yakama Nation Tribal offense completely, as Pomeroy won a Southeast 1B-8 League football game, 86-0, on Friday, Sept. 23.
Pomeroy put 38 points on the scoreboard in the first quarter, added 24 more in the second, and coasted to the rout with the clock running in the second half.
The Pirates' defense held the Eagles' offense to minus-49 yards of total offense.
Meanwhile, Pomeroy racked up 315 yards of offense on just 26 plays, for a 12.1-yard per play average.
The ground game accounted for 260 of the Pirates offense, on 21 carries, for a 12.4-yard per play average, with Sid Bales leading the rushing onslaught with 117 yards on three carries and three touchdowns.
Brodie Magill and Jacob Reisinger added two rushing touchdowns each, while running for 58 and 10 yards apiece.
At quarterback, Trevin Kimble finished 2 for 3 for 50 yards passing for two TDs and no interceptions.
"This was a total team win tonight," Pomeroy coach Kyle Kimble said. "Every one of our team members contributed to this win and we were pleased to see some of our young guys have a great game.
"Our defense was lights-out-good tonight and we played relentless, physical, fast football the entire game."
In the first quarter, Bales played a part in four of the Pirates' five scores.
Bales put Pomeroy's first TD on the scoreboard just 11 seconds into the game from 52 yards out, followed a minute later on a 15-yard run.
Bales then put on his QB cap, and threw to Reisinger for a five-yard score, and then took it in for a 50-yard rushing score.
Trevin Kimble finished the first-quarter scoring by throwing to Oliver Severs for a 13-yard score, and Pomeroy converted four of its five 2-point conversion attempts in the quarter.
The Pirate defense then got in on the scoring action, tackling Yakama Tribal's Denzel Salazar in the end zone for a safety to make it 40-0.
Quarterback Kimble then hit Severs for a 37-yard score, and Magill took it in from the 5 and then the 7.
Two of the three Pirate conversions were good, making it 62-0 at halftime.
In the third, Reisinger scored from the 5, Braedon Fruh took it in from 35 yards out, and Reisinger finished scoring early in the fourth from five yards out.
Colby Ledgerwood led the Pomeroy defense with 4.5 tackles, four solo, with Reisinger getting an interception.
Next up, the Pirates host SE1B-8 League foe Touchet on Friday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.