POMEROY — Brandon Bales ran for five touchdowns and passed for another three as Pomeroy routed Touchet, 62-8, in a Southeast 1B football matchup here on Friday.
Bales finished with 246 yards rushing on 10 keepers, as well as another 97 yards on 4-of-5 passing without an interception.
The Pirates (2-3 overall, 2-2 in the league) jumped on winless Touchet with Bales taking a keeper 60 yards to the end zone, and Trent Gwinn ran in the 2-point conversion for an 8-0 lead less than seven minutes into the game.
Bales then ran for two more touchdowns, giving Pomeroy a 20-0 lead, before winless Touchet got on the board with Bryan Vasquez breaking free on a 34-yard sprint to pay dirt midway through the second quarter.
Touchet would never score again, mustering 108 yards of total offense while Pomeroy pulled away.
The Pirates wound up with 432 yards of total offense.
Gwinn caught three passes, scoring each time, with his 91 yards receiving.
Devin Noffsinger gave the Pirates another 82 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries.
The Pirates next will play this coming Friday in Springdale, Wash., at Mary Walker High for a non-league game starting at 7 p.m.
Meanwhile, Touchet will return home this Friday to play host to St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse at 3 p.m.
Pirates 62, Indians 8
Touchet08008
Pomeroy142820062
POM — Bales 60 run (Gwinn run).
POM — Bales 49 run (run failed).
POM — Bales 48 run (run failed).
TOU — Vasquez 34 run (Gallagher run).
POM — Gwin 22 pass from Bales (Bales run).
POM — Gwin 26 pass from Bales (run failed).
POM — Bales 21 run (Bales run).
POM — Noffsinger 42 run (Bales run).
POM — Gwinn 43 pass from Bales (kick failed).
POM — Bales 43 run (run failed).
TouchetPomeroy
First downs917
Rushes-yards51-10829-329
Passing yards0103
Passing (att-comp-int)4-0-16-5-0
Punts-yards0-00-0
Fumbles-lost3-25-4
Penalties-yard7-555-16
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — TOU: Gallagher 21-80, Vasquez 2-35, Gonzalez 12-7, Zamora 10-5, Mendoza 1-3, Hackiewicz 2-1, Angeles 1-0. POM: Bales 10-246, Noffsinger 10-82, Gwinn 2-18, Knuteson 3-14, McGill 2-(19).
PASSING — TOU: Zamora 0-4-0-0-1. POM: Bales 4-5-97-3-0, McGill 1-1-6-0-0.
RECEIVING — POM: Gwinn 3-91, Noffsinger 2-12.