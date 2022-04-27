CLARKSTON — Pomeroy and Prescott had track and field athletes at the Northeast 2B Southern League meet on Tuesday, April 26.
The Pirates boys 400 relay of Braeden Fruh, Sidney Bales, Tyler Slaybaugh and Colton Slaybaugh won in 47.3.
Colton Slaybaugh won the pole vault at 14-6, a personal record, with teammates Bales and Fruh second and third at 12-9 and 12-6, respectively.
Bales finished second in the boys 100-meters in 12.0, with teammate Tyler Slaybaugh third in 12.1.
Pomeroy's Troy Steele placed third in the shot put at 38 feet, .5 inches, as well as the javelin at 123-1.
For the Pirate girls, Katie Boyer finished second in the 100 in 14.2 as well as the pole vault at 8-feet even.
Haliee Brewer placed second in the long jump at 14-4.5.
Raelin Borley placed third in the discus at 90-9, and third in the javelin at 92-10.
And Beth Zimmerman had a PR in the triple jump to finish third at 24-7.
"Although the Tigers did not have any top-three finishes, as they competed against mostly larger 2B schools, they did have every athlete — Salvador Ayala, Zach Foster, Noel Valle, Violet Beckman, Taylor Heffington and Morgan Lindsey — in attendance earn at last one personal record," Prescott coach Jeff Foertsch said.
Ayala placed fourth in the 110 hurdles in 18.7.
Prescott next competes in Pomeroy on Tuesday.
