POMEROY — Coming off its first and only Southeast 1B loss of the year, a sweep on the road at defending state champ Oakesdale last week, Pomeroy made short work of Prescott in their volleyball regular season finale here on Tuesday.
Maddy Dixon scored 15 kills for Pomeroy (20-3 overall, 11-1 in the SE1B), teammates Keely Maves and Jaden Steele each had seven, and the Pirates pounded Prescott in straight sets 25-16, 25-16, 25-14.
Pomeroy ended up with Heidi Heytvelt dishing 29 assists, Steele and Jillian Herres each serving four aces, and Alyssa Wolf hustling after 10 digs.
"Tonight finished out our league play," Pirates coach Amy Smith said. "Tonight was senior night, and it is homecoming week. We played well at times and had contributions from players who really stepped up tonight. Keely Maves had a great hitting night and Jillian Herres did well serving for us."
Pomeroy wrapped up the regular season tied with Oakesdale for first place, the rivals having split their two showdowns — the Pirates had swept the Nighthawks here back on Oct. 3.
The Pirates now prepare for a return to the state championship tournament.
Pomeroy finished last year with a victory in the third-place consolation match, defeating Selkirk in straight sets.
"We will have a week of practices and will start playoffs on Nov. 6," Smith said. "We are excited to begin postseason play. It will be very competitive, but should be some good volleyball."
Prescott coach Bob Young applauded Pomeroy for capturing a share of the regular season title, and despite the loss, was also pleased with his team's effort.
Jena Rowlette tallied three kills and two blocks for the Tigers (5-12 overall, 0-12 in the SE1B), Vianey Granados had two kills and eight digs, and Frida Gonzalez added a kill, an ace and four digs.
"I'm glad the Tiger girls finished the season strong," Young said. "Our record in league would have most teams mailing it in. We started slowly in the first two sets tonight, but we crawled our way back in with some timely effort and energy.
"Congrats to Pomeroy as they captured part of the league crown with the victory," Young said. "I had a great time coaching this group. They get along well and genuinely like each other."
The Tiger program expects to continue improving next year.
"I'm sad to say goodbye to senior captain Viney Granados," Young said. "She kept us on track especially at the beginning of the year.
"I'm looking forward to seeing how we develop next year," Young said. "We have our core four of juniors, coupled with the underclassmen. We should be positioned to make significant improvements on the court."