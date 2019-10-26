SUNNYSIDE — Pomeroy held Sunnyside Christian to 173 yards of total offense en route to a 66-18 Southeast 1B-8 League victory over the Knights here on Friday night.
The Pirates rolled up 28 first-quarter points, and added 24 more in the second quarter for a 52-12 halftime lead.
It didn't take the visitors long to get on the board, as Trent Gwinn punched it in from 13 yards out just a minute and a half into the game, and Brandon Bales' 2-point conversion run put the Pirates up 8-0.
Quarterback Bales then hit Gwinn for a 24-yard touchdown reception with 4:45 left in the opening quarter.
Gwinn then took it in for another 13-yard score, and Bales hit Gwinn for a 59-yard touchdown a minute later to finish off first-quarter scoring.
Sunnyside Christian opened the second quarter with a score, as Marty Fultz took it 19 yards for the rushing TD.
Bales answered with a two-yard run of his own to make it 36-6 with 8:10 left in the first half.
Knights QB Fultz then hit Beltman for a 44-yard scoring strike, but Bales put Pomeroy up 44-12 with a 24-yard run, and then found Gwinn for a 39-yard hookup with three seconds left before halftime to make it 52-12.
A 14-point third quarter was answered by six Sunnyside Christian points in the final stanza for the final score.
In the third, Bales found Devon Knuteson for a nine-yard TD, and then Bales took it in from the 16 for the Pirates' final score.
In the fourth, Beltman accounted for the Knights' final score with a two-yard run.
Pomeroy QB Bales finished 7-of-9 passing for 168 yards and four touchdowns, while also adding 107 yards rushing and three more TDs on the ground.
Gwinn was the recipient of five of Bales' passes, racking up 149 yards and three touchdowns, as well as 70 yards on the ground on eight carries and two more TDs.
Beltman, with his two touchdowns, was the highlight for the Knights in the game.
Pomeroy, now 4-2 in SE1B-8 play and 5-3 overall, hosts Colton on Friday.