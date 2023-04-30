ST. JOHN, Wash. — Pomeroy's baseball team came up with a pair of Southeast 1B League victories over St. John-Endicott here on Saturday, April 29.
The Pirates swept the twin bill, 15-0 and 15-2, racking up 26 hits while holding St. John-Endicott to two, and taking advantage of 10 errors.
"This was a must-win day for us to keep our playoff hopes alive," Pomeroy coach Kyler Lovgren said.
In the opener, "Trevin Kimble threw a complete game for us, only giving up one hit — and that hit came with the first batter, he was lights out after that," he said. "Jayden Slusser had a phenomenal game at the plate for us today and rallied us to get our scoring going. Trace Roberts and Kimble both battled it out again with triples."
In the nightcap, "Again, we were in a must-win situation," Lovgren said. "We played a little on our heels this game, but ultimately got the job done. Trace Roberts had a big home run for us that got some excitement going, and Nick Bryson came off the bench and really hit the ball well.
"Proud of our players for finishing the regular season strong," he said. "Our seniors Trevin Kimble, Brodie Magill and Jayden Slusser did a great job leading and pushing the team to a postseason position."
