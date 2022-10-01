POMEROY — Touchet headed to Pomeroy for a Southeast 1B-8 League football game on Friday, Sept. 30, with the host Pirates rolling to a 66-0 victory.
"Pomeroy again held an opponent to negative yards of total offense, while also shutting out the Touchet Redhawks," Pirates coach Kyle Kimble said.
The Pirates had 414 yards of total offense, led by Trevin Kimble's 152 yards rushing and three touchdowns.
Walker Flynn also added three rushing TDs on five carries for 90 yards.
"Our defense was outstanding again tonight," Kimble said. "Everyone contributed tonight and played very well. We held them to minus-44 yards on the night.
"We made some mistakes on offense, but played well on defense, which kept us energized all game long."
Sidney Bales opened scoring for Pomeroy with a 43-yard touchdown scamper two and a half minutes into the game.
Trevin Kimble added a six-yard TD three minutes later as the Pirates held a 14-0 lead after the first quarter.
In the second, Flynn had TD runs of 48 and 32 yards, Kimble had a six-yard score, and Flynn added a nine-yard score to make it 44-0 at halftime.
Kimble had a one-yard TD run to open the third quarter, Kyzer Herres added a 17-yard score, and Brodie Magill finished scoring with a fourth-quarter 14-yard TD run.
For the Redhawks, Haden Kincaid had 11 yards rushing on 13 carries.
Kyler Pumphrey led Touchet's defense with nine tackles, seven solo, with Deegan Dodd getting 5.5 tackles, four solo.
"We don't have many guys and we are young, but they fought hard all night against a very tough team," Touchet coach Johnny Brown said. "We hung with them in the first quarter, but a couple mistakes cost us.
"We weren't able to score, but we had a couple good stops on defense," he said. "We had a couple guys get hurt in the second, and it was tough to keep up after that. We hope to have everyone back at full strength for homecoming next Friday against Waterville."
The Pirates travel to Tekoa on Friday to take on the Tekoa-Rosalia Timberwolves in a 3 p.m. game, while Touchet hosts Waterville for a non-league game.
