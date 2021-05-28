A busy final week of Pomeroy's high school girls basketball season came to a triumphant end here Thursday, May 27, as the Pirates came away with a 55-39 victory at DeSales in their fourth game in as many days.
Keely Maves led all scorers with 22 points for the Pirates (3-5 record), while teammates Maya Kowatch and Kendall Dixon each had 10. Dixon also finished with 10 rebounds, Maves had eight, and Kowatch made four steals.
Maves already had 16 points by halftime as the Pirates went to intermission up 31-20, and they held on to the end. They had jumped ahead 17-5 in the first quarter.
Lucia Skaarup ended up leading DeSales scorers with 13 points, including three 3-pointers, and Morgan Thomas had 11 for the Irish (1-6 record).
DeSales looks to bounce back Wednesday, June 2, when its season end in Richland at Liberty Christian.