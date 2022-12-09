ST. JOHN, Wash. — Pomeroy's high school varsity girls basketball team won its first Southeast 1B Conference Wheat Division matchup this season Friday, Dec. 9, as the Pirates defeated St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse for a 55-44 victory.
Jillian Herres finished with a team-high 20 points, grabbed nine rebounds and dished six assists for the Pirates (2-0 overall) while teammate Kendall Dixon added 11 points and six rebounds, Chase Caruso had 10 points, five rebounds and two steals, and Jadence Gingerich had 5 points as Hannah Bagby, Haliee Brewer and Taylor Gilbert each chipped in a basket.
They started strong and eventually went to the fourth quarter up 48-30.
"We had a great gutted-out win tonight," Pirates coach Tai Bye said.
The Pirates are back at it Saturday, Dec. 10, hosting Oakesdale with the opening tip scheduled around 4 p.m.
They will be coming off positives from the win Friday at St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse.
"I was very impressed with our effort on the boards," Bye said. "This week at practice we talked a lot about cutting down turnovers and our fouls, and we did just that.
"That change in our stats made the biggest difference in our win. We were able to utilize our bench well and had some great successful team plays."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.