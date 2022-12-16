POMEROY — High school varsity girls basketball action Friday, Dec. 16, in Pomeroy saw the Pirates come away from their Southeast 1B Conference Wheat Division matchup against Colton with a 56-26 loss.
The Pirates ended up with their overall record so far this season at 1-3, their league mark at 1-2.
They are back in action Saturday at Sunnyside Christian.
Jillian Herres led the Pirates with 9 points Friday, despite 3-of-16 shooting, while teammate Kiersten Bartles had 6 points, and Hannah Bagby added 3 as baskets also came from Chase Caruso, Hailee Brewer, Taylor Gilbert and Kendall Dixon.
The Pirates went to halftime already down 35-11, and Colton paced them the rest of the way with an assault that ended up tallying nine 3-pointers.
"This was a tough loss for us tonight, but we have another tough competitor tomorrow, so we can’t hang our heads too long," Pirates coach Tai Bye said. "Colton is always a hard team to play. When they’re hot behind the arc, they’re tough to guard.
"We did some good things tonight, but we didn’t put all the pieces together. We still have a lot of growing to do, and I am encouraged by that."
