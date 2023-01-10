POMEROY — Pomeroy won a Southeast 1B League girls basketball matchup with Touchet here on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 49-10.
The Pirates led 23-3 at halftime and lengthened their lead until the end.
Pomeroy was led by the 11 points apiece by Jillian Herres and Kendall Dixon, with Taylor Gilbert scoring eight. Dixon also grabbed 11 rebounds, with Herres nabbing four.
Diana Rincon led the Redhawks with eight points, with Marielle Mendoza scoring Touchet's other two.
"We had a great rebounding game (with 48), and our posts came back to life tonight," Pirates coach Tai Bye said. "We really had even scoring because we moved the ball well, and we attacked the boards to keep giving us second chances. It also helped to limit our turnovers to 10 tonight. We had stronger passing and ball control tonight, which also led to 10 assists."
Touchet next goes to Yakama Nation Tribal on Friday, while Pomeroy goes to Garfield-Palouse also on Friday.
