POMEROY — The Pomeroy High School girls basketball team kept its perfect season alive against the Touchet Indians on Saturday in a 43-24 rout that saw the Pirates keep the Indians out of the basket for an entire quarter.
"We did some good things tonight," Pirates coach Tai Bye said, "but didn't play consistently enough to really get into a rhythm throughout the entire game."
The Pirates jumped out to a quick 13-9 lead after one period, but clamped down on Touchet in the second frame, holding them to exactly no points while scoring eleven of their own to go into the half with a commanding 15-point lead in a largely defensive affair.
"Our best play came from taking our time and finishing our shots," Bye said.
From there, Touchet got their offense restarted, but the difference was too much to make up, and the Pirates extended the lead to 19 by the end of the third, where it would mostly remain for the final stanza.
For Pomeroy, Maddy Dixon led the way with 21 points, with Heidi Heytvelt adding twelve more. Touchet was led by Briana Andrade, who scored 14 on just six shots.
Dixon also grabbed eleven boards, giving her a double-double for the night.
The Pirates (11-0, 5-0) will look to keep the magic going on Friday, when Sunnyside Christian (6-3, 0-0) comes into town for a 6:30 p.m. game.
Meanwhile, Touchet (4-4, 1-4) will head up to St. John for a game with St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse (4-6, 0-3) the same day, which will start at 6 p.m.
Pirates 43, Indians 24
TOUCHET (24) — Andrade 14, Orozco 4, Smith 3, Kincaid 2, Luna 1.
POMEROY (43) — Dixon 21, Heytvelt 12, Herres 3, Maves 3, Watko 2, Wolf 2.
Touchet;9;0;7;8;—;24
Pomeroy;13;11;11;8;—;43
3-pt field goals — Touchet 1 (Smith 1); Pomeroy 3 (Dixon 2). Fouls — Touchet 14; Pomeroy 14.