POMEROY — A poor third quarter caught up to Pomeroy's girls in a season-opening, 44-36, basketball loss to Asotin here on Wednesday, Nov. 30.
The Pirates and Panthers played to a 17-all halftime tie, but Pomeroy was outscored 15-4 in the third quarter and never recovered.
Jillian Herres led the Pirates with 20 points, including three 3-pointers, with Chase Caruso scoring 10.
"For the number of turnovers we had, we played a pretty tight game tonight," Pomeroy coach Tai Bye said. "We killed ourselves with fouls. We let Asotin get to the line to score 14 points off the line, which was a game-changer. We had some first-game jitters that made us settle for shots, and we struggled down low defensively tonight without two of our main players eligible for tonight’s game.
"Hannah Bagby played a tough game down low," she said. "Even though she didn’t get her shots to fall, she pulled down seven boards and played tough defense.
"Jillian Herres had a strong showing tonight, finishing with 20 points, three boards, four steals and three assists. Chase Caruso also played well, finishing with 10 points and four steals.
"We will get back at it in the gym tomorrow and be ready to go with a full roster next week," Bye said.
The Pirates next go to St. John-Endicott on Friday.
