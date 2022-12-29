POMEROY — It didn't take long for the home team to dominate visiting Dayton-Waitsburg here on Thursday, Dec. 29, as Pomeroy handed the Wolfpack girls a 65-21 basketball defeat.
The Pirates opened up a 16-5 lead after the first quarter, led 33-11 at halftime and rolled to the win.
"We built on what we started at Sunnyside earlier this month," Pomeroy coach Tai Bye said. "We played a really strong team game that showed a lot of our individual players' strengths. We made some changes to our offense, and it allowed us to open the floor up more and get some great looks at the basket.
"We passed the ball well, we finished well, and we rebounded well," she said. "We did all of the little things that led to a win. Kiersten Bartels found herself in a new role tonight, and I was impressed with her resilience as she led from the top of our offense. She had confidence on both ends of the floor which led to her being a strong spark for us.
"I love it when I can get everyone on the floor, and Caroline McKeirnan came off the bench after not having a lot of minutes and worked really hard for us," Bye said. "She had a great game, finishing with nine points and two rebounds. Jillian Herres finished with 26 points, four rebounds and three assists. Kendall Dixon finished with 13 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals."
Teagan Culley led D-W with five points, with Marissa Tupling adding three.
The Pirates next host Tekoa-Oakesdale on Friday, with the Wolfpack hosting River View, also on Friday.
