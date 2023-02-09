TOPPENISH — Pomeroy's girls fell to Yakama Nation Tribal, 49-38, to open District 9 tournament play on Wednesday, Feb. 8.
The loss moves the Pirates into a game at DeSales at 6 p.m. on Friday.
The Eagles led 15-12 after the first quarter, and 29-25 at halftime. The Pirates outscored Yakama Nation 11-10 in the third quarter, but couldn't maintain the rally in the fourth.
Jillian Herres led Pomeroy with 12 points, Kendall Dixon scored eight, Kiersten Bartles six and Chase Caruso five.
"My girls played the toughest, most physical game of the season tonight," Pirates coach Tai Bye said. "I am so proud of their effort and hustle. We did a great job handling their pressure and moving the ball. It was the best we have played all season.
"We were neck-in-neck the entire game until we ran out of steam in the fourth quarter," she said. "We had a few too many turnovers when we got tired, and it turned into points for Yakama. If we could have held on a few more minutes, we may have seen a different outcome.
"Jillian Herres fought her way through some really physical defense to finish with 12 points, 11 rebounds and three steals," Bye said. "Haliee Brewer was a beast on the boards tonight, finishing with 14 rebounds and five steals. She was impressive on defense tonight and caused pure chaos. Kendall Dixon finished with eight points and 10 rebounds."
