Pomeroy's girls edged DeSales, 41-39, on Saturday, Jan. 7, a day after the Irish fell at Liberty Christian, 44-41, in Southeast 1B League basketball action.
On Saturday, the Pirates held a 9-7 lead over DeSales and a 22-11 halftime lead before the Irish rallied in the second half to pull with two at the end.
Emmalyne Jimenez scored 18 points in DeSales' effort.
For Pomeroy, Jillian Herres scored 15 to lead the Pirates, with Taylor Gilbert scoring eight.
"This was a great win for us tonight, but we really had to work for it," Pomeroy coach Tai Bye said. "We were a little intimidated in the guard position tonight with their defense, so we had to rework out offense to get some shots to fall. We pulled ahead in the first half and started to get some good momentum, but DeSales closed the gap in the fourth quarter and forced us to be disciplined and patient.
"We had too many turnovers that led to points, and we had some fouls that led to a pair of three-point plays, but we never stopped working, even when it got tense at the end. We kept our composure, made some clutch shots, and grabbed a few rebounds to give us a second chance.
"Jillian Herres, who battled with fouls tonight, still finished strong with 15 points, six boards and three assists," she said. "Jillian kept her team under control in the final minutes and played smart offensively, rebounded hard, and stayed away from her fifth foul."
On Friday night, Emmalyne Jimenez scored 11 to lead DeSales, with Regina Nelson and Scott putting up eight apiece and Anniston Jimenez eight.
"In both games, we started off slow offensively due to missed layins and turnovers and dug ourselves in 10-15-point deficits," Irish coach Wyatt Withers said. "Then, in the second half of both games, it seemed like we really started to get going, and in both cases just didn't have quite enough to pull off the comeback and win.
"I was extremely proud of how hard we fought in those second halves, and the fact that we never gave up despite having dug ourselves into some holes," he said. "It was heartbreaking to see the girls work so hard to claw our way back and fall just barely short.
"We just need to figure out how to play a basketball game for all four quarters and not just be a second half team."
DeSales next hosts Sunnyside Christian on Friday, while Pomeroy hosts Touchet on Tuesday.
