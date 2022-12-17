SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — Pomeroy's high school varsity girls basketball team suffered its third straight loss Saturday, Dec. 17, at Sunnyside Christian as the Pirates fell in a 38-27 setback.
The Pirates saw their record so far this season drop to 1-4.
Jillian Herres scored a team-high10 points for the Pirates who also had Kiersten Bartles and Kendall Dixon each adding 5 points as Chase Caruso, Haliee Brewer and Taylor Gilbert tallied 2 points apiece, and Hannah Bagby chipped in a free-throw.
They rallied out of an early double-digit deficit and went to the fourth quarter only down 25-21, but Sunnyside Christian prevailed.
"I'm proud of them, even through a loss," Pirates coach Tai Bye said.
The Pirates next play Tuesday, Dec. 20, in Moses Lake at the start of holiday tournament.
They look to bounce back from the Saturday loss.
Sunnyside Christian opened the game with a 13-0 run, but the Pirates regrouped.
"We came back with a great run in the first half, and we had a massive momentum shift," Bye said. "Our girls played phenomenal, tough defense."
Despite the loss, the Pirates came away optimistic for the rest of this season.
"This was the first game I’ve seen them play as a complete unit," Bye said. "This group will continue to build and add some numbers in that left column."
The Pirates saws their depth continued developing Saturday.
Taylor Gilbert grabbed five rebounds and converted both of her free-throw attempts.
"Taylor Gilbert had an incredible game off the bench," Bye said. "She took a leadership role and worked hard."
The Pirates also capitalized on their versatility.
Herres complemented her scoring with three rebounds.
"Jillian Herres played another solid game," Bye said. "Jillian adjusted well to their tight defense on her tonight and became a strong playmaker.
"When we lost Herres to fouls in the fourth quarter it hurt us offensively, but we played a tight game to the very end."
