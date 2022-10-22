RICHLAND — Pomeroy suffered its second loss of the season versus the undefeated Liberty Christian Patriots, 54-20, here on Friday, Oct 21.
The Pirates allowed more than 400 yards of total offense in the game, mostly on big plays.
"We moved the ball well, we just couldn't get into the end zone," Pomeroy coach Kyle Kimble said. "We made too many mistakes and couldn't seem to sustain drives. We also gave up too many big plays on defense."
The Patriots opened up a 22-0 lead after the first quarter.
Trevin Kimble got Pomeroy on the board with 10 seconds left in the second quarter on a three-yard run.
Liberty Christian lengthened its lead to 54-6 early in the fourth quarter, and Pomeroy's Jett Slusser then threw to Braedon Fruh for a 19-yard touchdown before Kyzer Herres ran it in from the 22-yards yards out for the final score.
Liberty Christian had 416 yards of total offense to the Pirates' 341, with Pomeroy's 258 rushing yards outgaining the Patriots' 233.
Trevin Kimble was 3 for 12 passing for 61 yards, with Slusser throwing 1 for 1 for 19 yards and the touchdown, Herres 1 for 1 for three yards, and Sidney Bales 0 for 1.
Kimble also ran for 134 yards on 30 carries, Slusser had 38 yards on three rushes, and Herres 28 yards on two runs.
Trace Roberts had a catch for 53 yards, and Fruh had a reception for his 19-yard touchdown.
Roberts also had 4.5 tackles on defense, four solo.
Next up is a must-win for the Pirates at the Sunnyside Christian Knights, who are also looking for the third and final playoff spot out of the Southeast 1B-8 League.
