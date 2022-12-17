POMEROY — Eight high school wrestling teams came to Pomeroy for its annual Christmas tournament Saturday, Dec. 17, and the Pirates shined in their first meet of the season.
Curtis Winona bested the 182-pound weight class for the Pirates with victories in both his matches, and teammate Nick Hastings placed third wrestling up to 220 because of numbers. He was 30 pounds smaller than his opponents.
The Pirates also had Michealle Debord top the girls 120 bracket, while Jaycee Ames battled in the girls 115.
"Overall, it was a great showing for Pomeroy," Pirates coach Mat Slaybaugh said.
Pomeroy also had freshman Payton Cannon win one of his three matches.
"Cannon wrestled hard but ran into some tough upper classmen," Slaybaugh said.
The Pirates next compete Jan. 5 at Colfax.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.