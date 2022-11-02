POMEROY — Pomeroy won a District 9 volleyball tournament-opening match with Prescott here on Tuesday, Nov. 1.
The Pirates defeated the Tigers, 25-9, 25-7, 25-16.
Prescott was led by senior right side Naomi Virgen with four aces, three kills and six digs, junior outside hitter Fatima Becerra with two aces, two kills and five digs, and senior middle blocker Alexa Madrigal with three kills, five digs and a block.
"We had the first-time-in-the-playoff jitters," Tigers coach Bob Young said. "We didn't play well all night until the beginning of the third set, when Naomi ran off three straight aces followed by three straight attacks ending with a kill. That was cool, but we needed more of that from her and her teammates to be in the match."
Prescott next hosts a district loser-out with Colton at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
"Now it's time to flush it, turn the page, and get ready for round two," he said. "We have Colton on Thursday. It will be a fun time hosting a playoff match. We've faced them twice already this season and feel confident in our abilities to compete against them. Being at home, in our gym, with our fans will really help."
Second-seeded Pomeroy next goes to top-seeded Liberty Christian in the second-round of the tournament also at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.