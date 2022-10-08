TEKOA — Pomeroy's football team piled up 38 first-quarter points, added 24 more in the second quarter and took its foot off the gas in the second and there the game ended in a 62-0 Southeast 1B-8 League win on Friday, Oct. 6.
"The Pirate defense dominated, holding the Timberwolves to seven yards of total offense on the day," Pomeroy coach Kyle Kimble said. "The game ended at halftime as Tekoa-Rosalia didn't have enough healthy players to continue.
"We were hitting on all cylinders today," he said. "Our defense has been playing very well, giving up a total of eight points over their last four games, and holding four of their six opponents scoreless on the season. We also made some adjustments on offense that allowed us to take advantage of some things we'd seen on defense as well.
"Additionally, our special teams had a great day as well, pinning them deep on kickoff a few times and recovering a loose ball on a pooch kick," Kimble said. "Overall, it was a great team win."
The Pirates' Sidney Bales had five rushing touchdowns on seven carries and 114 yards. He added a receiving TD, as well.
Kyzer Herres added two rushing scores on his two carries.
Bales opened Pomeroy's scoring two minutes into the game on a three-yard run, followed by Trevin Kimble's pass to Bales for a 43-yard touchdown strike.
Bales then added rushing TDs of five, 34 and 18 yards for the first-quarter lead, and opened the second period with a 42-yard touchdown scamper.
Herres then took over, scoring on runs of 13 and 30 yards.
Pomeroy had 244 yards on offense on just 14 plays.
Pirates quarterback Trevin Kimble was 1 for 2 for 43 yards and the TD pass to Bales.
Bales finished with 114 yards rushing on seven carries and his five scores, with Herres putting up 43 yards on his two carries and two scores.
On defense, Walker Flynn led the Pirates with five tackles, three solo, and Boone Schmidt and Trace Roberts each had 4.5 tackles, three and four solo, respectively.
The 5-1 Pirates move on to host Garfield-Palouse for their homecoming game on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.