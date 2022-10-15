POMEROY —
The Pirates shutout another opponent on their way to a 72-0 victory over a very young Vikings team. The Pirates had a trio of runners that scored 2 TD's each with Trevin Kimble, Sidney Bales, and Braedon Fruh all rushing for 2 touchdowns. The Pirates didn't attempt a single pass all game and ended with 452 yards rushing on the night.
I was pleased with our defensive play as well. We intercepted the Vikings 4 times and had a tremendous goal line stand when they had first and goal from the one-yard line.
Next up, the Pirates travel to Southridge High School to take on the undefeated Liberty Christian Patriots. Next weeks game has huge playoff implications. While Garfield-Palouse goes into their bye week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.