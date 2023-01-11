POMEROY — Pomeroy's boys won a 70-26 Southeast 1B League basketball game over visiting Touchet here on Tuesday, Jan. 10.
The Pirates (5-4 overall, 3-1 in SE1B play) put 23 points on the scoreboard in the first quarter for a 23-4 lead, and added 28 in the third to key the victory.
Ollie Severs led Pomeroy's effort with 24 points on 10-for-13 shooting, with Trevin Kimble adding 19 points and had five rebounds, five assists and nine steals.
For the Redhawks, Owen Godinez and Thad Krumbah scored six points apiece.
"The boys came out ready to play in the first quarter," Pomeroy coach Chris Wolf said. "We were up 18-0 three and a half minutes into the game and did a good job of maintaining our intensity the rest of the game.
"Our defense led to several transition baskets, and the boys moved the ball well and played a great offensive game," he said. "We did as good of a job of moving the ball tonight as we have all season and did a pretty good job of taking care of the ball.
"Everyone got some minutes tonight and everyone that played contributed," Wolf said. "Trace Roberts had a great game tonight with eight points and four assists. He really passed the ball well from the high post tonight and created easy shots for his teammates."
Touchet next goes to Yakama Nation Tribal on Friday, while Pomeroy heads to Garfield-Palouse the same night.
