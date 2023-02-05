TOUCHET — Pomeroy's boys won a Southeast 1B League basketball with Touchet, 62-36, here on Saturday, Feb. 4.
The game was the regular-season finale for both the Pirates and Redhawks, with postseason play slated to begin on Wednesday.
Pomeroy raced to a 23-4 first-quarter lead, was up 33-13 at halftime and cruised to the victory.
Ollie Severs the Pirates with 17 points, with Trevin Kimble scoring 15.
Alexis Gonzalez led the Redhawks with 12 points.
"We finished the regular season off strong tonight," Pomeroy coach Chris Wolf said. "We got off to a great start with a 23-4 first quarter and then played solidly the rest of the game. We had our best ball movement of the year against their 2-3 zone and had all five players score in the first quarter.
"Defensively, we were locked in and played great team defense," he said. "(We had) balanced scoring tonight with Ollie Severs leading the way with 17 points and nine rebounds, and Trevin Kimble with 15 points, six assists and three steals. Jett Slusser had a good game with nine points and five assists."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.