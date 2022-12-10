POMEROY — A Southeast 1B Conference Wheat Division matchup inside Pomeroy's high school gym Saturday, Dec. 10, saw the Pirates suffer their first loss this season as they fell to Oakesdale in a 44-38 defeat.
Ollie Severs finished with a team-high 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Pirates (2-1 overall, 1-1 in the league) while Trevin Kimble added 9 points, four rebounds, four assists and five steals.
The Pirates also had Trace Roberts scoring 7 points, Braedon Fruh 4, Jett Slusser 3, Brady Bott 2.
They overcame a slow start, getting to within 29-27 midway through the third quarter, but Oakesdale held them off.
"This was a close game most of the game," Pirates coach Chris Wolf said. "Overall, we've had a good start to the season, but have some areas we need to improve on."
The Pirates next play Friday, Dec. 16, as they host Colton with the opening tip scheduled around 7:30 p.m.
They look to regroup after the setback against Oakesdale.
The Pirates finished the first quarter already down 14-3 but refused to surrender.
They would make it a one-possession game in the second half.
"Several chances to tie the game or take the lead," coach Wolf said. "We weren't able to and then had a few key turnovers that lead to three transition baskets that put Oakesdale back up."
The comeback effort featured Kimble on an important defensive assignment.
Kimble limited a major Oakesdale scoring threat, Jackson Perry, to only 13 points on 16 shots attempts.
"Trevin Kimble had a good all-around game," coach Wolf said. "Trevin did a great job on their best player tonight."
The Pirates clawed back to within striking distance, but Oakesdale prevailed.
"We defended well enough to win the game but struggled to score all night," coach Wolf said. "We went 2-for-18 from (3-point range), with several of them being good open looks.
"Had we been able to knock down some open shots, it could have changed the game drastically."
