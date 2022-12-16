POMEROY — High school varsity boys basketball action Friday, Dec. 16, in Pomeroy saw the Pirates shrug off difficulties in the first half to come away victorious in their Southeast 1B Conference Wheat Division matchup against Colton with a 66-32 win.
The Pirates (3-1 overall, 2-1 in the league) went to halftime tied 23-23, but then dominated the rest of the game.
"We ended up with a nice win tonight but got off to a tough start," Pirates coach Chris Wolf said. "Colton really played hard tonight, and I hope our boys learned the lesson that we have to play hard for 32 minutes every game."
The Pirates are back in action Saturday at Sunnyside Christian.
They look to ride plenty of momentum from the win Friday.
Trevin Kimble had 18 points, nine steals, six rebounds and six assists for the Pirates while teammate Oliver Severs had 19 points, Brady Bott 13, Braedon Fruh 10, Jacob Reisinger 5, Trace Roberts 4, Colby Ledgerwood 2, Boone Schmidt 2, Kyzer Herres 2, and Brodie Magill chipped in a free-throw.
They finished the first quarter down 11-9, but managed to get back on track.
"Our young guys that swing from junior-varsity to varsity came in to start the second quarter and set a tone defensively with the way they played," Wolf said. "They played extremely hard and gave us some energy with steals in our press.
"They saved us from being down at the half."
Coming out of intermission, the Pirates took over with a 29-6 run.
They would end up converting 6-of-9 shots from beyond the 3-point arc.
"In the second half, our varsity played with the right attitude and effort — and it showed," Wolf said. "We created turnovers that led to transition baskets. We shot and moved the ball well tonight."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.