ST. JOHN, Wash. — Pomeroy's high school varsity boys basketball team pulled off an exciting comeback win Friday, Dec. 9, as the Pirates rallied to win their first Southeast 1B Conference Wheat Division matchup this season by edging St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse in a 55-54 thriller.
The Pirates (2-0 overall) erased a double-digit deficit, coming all the way back, and they prevailed despite SJEL hitting a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
Jett Slusser finished with a team high 12 points for the Pirates (2-0 overall, 1-0 in the league) while teammates Ollie Severs and Trevin Kimble each added 11, both Braedon Fruh and Trace Roberts had 9 apiece, Brodie Magill 2, Jayden Slusser 1.
They founded themselves down 34-18 midway through the first half, but emerged victorious.
"Great effort tonight," Pirates coach Chris Wolf said. "We showed a lot of heart fighting back."
The Pirates are back at it Saturday, Dec. 10, hosting Oakesdale with the opening tip scheduled around 2:30 p.m.
They have already experienced plenty of madness this season.
The Pirates took their opener last week, holding off a fourth-quarter scare from Asotin in the 43-41 nailbiter.
More drama Friday as the Pirates finished the first quarter down 22-11, and saw the deficit continue to swell before "we found our footing."
The Pirates went to halftime still down 38-30.
"SJEL came out and punched us in the mouth in the first quarter tonight," coach Wolf said. "They were hot from 3, and we didn’t do a very good job contesting shots in the first half."
The fourth quarter started with the Pirates only behind 45-39, and their rally was far from done.
Jett Slusser would finish the night with three 3-pointers as they continued clawing back, eventually going ahead in the closing seconds.
"In the second half, we played with a lot more intensity and did a good job recognizing shooters and getting a hand up," coach Wolf said. "Offensively we didn’t panic and slowly scratched our way back into the game."
The Pirates upped their lead to 55-51 with 4.6 seconds left on a pair of free-throws by Roberts.
They wound up needing everything in the end.
"We had a balanced scoring attack tonight," coach Wolf said.
