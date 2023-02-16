DAYTON — Pomeroy's boys advanced at the Southeast 1B District 9 basketball tournament with a 67-60 victory over Tekoa-Rosalia at Dayton High on Wednesday, Feb. 15.
Ollie Severs led the Pirates with 24 points, Trevin Kimble scored 22, Jett Slusser 11 and Trace Roberts 10.
Pomeroy jumped out to a 17-11 first-quarter lead over T-R, with that lead cut to 32-29 at halftime. Tekoa-Rosalia grabbed a 54-47 lead after the third quarter before the Pirates rallied in the fourth quarter for the victory.
Pomeroy (14-7) next plays Oakesdale in Dayton at 4:15 p.m. on Friday, with the winner advancing to the state tournament.
"This was a back-and-forth game with huge momentum swings," Pomeroy coach Chris Wolf said. "We got off to a great start with a 10-0 lead to start the game, but T-R chipped away at the lead the rest of the half to make it 32-29 at the half.
"Tekoa-Rosalia came out and took it to us in the third quarter, scoring 25 points and extending their lead to 11 early in the fourth, but we were able to withstand it and made a great comeback," he said. "We played great defense in the fourth quarter and held them to six to give ourselves a shot to win the game.
"Trevin Kimble had seven points in the fourth quarter before fouling out and really helped us get back into it," Wolf said. "Jett Slusser had a huge fourth quarter for us with nine points, and handled the ball for us after Trevin fouled out. Ollie Severs had a great all-around game with 24 points and nine rebounds. Trevin Kimble had 22 points and six assists. Trace Roberts had 10 points on 5-for-6 shooting from the field and added six rebounds and three assists.
"Boone Schmidt, Brodie Magill and Brady Bott gave us great minutes tonight defensively," he said, "and Brady Bott came up with a big loose ball late in the game with a great hustle play. The boys really dug deep in the fourth and found a way to win a game they could have easily let get away."
