POMEROY — The Pomeroy High School boys got back on track on Saturday, taking the Touchet Indians to task in a 55-44 basketball win that saw the Pirates take advantage of the Indians' youth and inexperience.
"We were able to create turnovers out of our press that led to some easy baskets," Pomeroy coach Chris Wolf said.
The Indians took the Pirates into the half down just three, but Pomeroy's halftime adjustments led to an early run in the third frame that proved to be decisive.
"It was the difference in the game," Wolf said. It was a very tight game in the half, and we stepped up in the second half. Trent Gwinn had some steals that led to fastbreak points, Byron Stallcop stepped up on the offensive boards and finished well, and Evan Bartels did a nice job of finishing and had thirteen points."
Gwinn led the Pirates with 20 points; Bartels' thirteen was second on the team. For the Indians, Dom Preciado led the way with 23.
Both teams are scheduled to travel to St. John on consecutive days; Touchet (0-10, 0-5) will have the Eagles (1-9, 0-4) on Friday at 7:30, and Pomeroy (3-9, 3-3) will take the Saturday game at 5:30.
Pirates 55, Indians 44
TOUCHET (44) — Preciado 23, Gonzalez 8, Solis 8, Martinez 2, Zessin 2, Orozco 1.
POMEROY (55) — Gwinn 20, Bartels 13, Stallcop 11, Kimble 8, Maves 2, Fruh 1.
Touchet;7;12;8;17;—;44
Pomeroy;10;12;14;19;—;55
3-pt field goals — Touchet 4 (Solis, Preciado 2); Pomeroy 2 (Gwinn, Kimble 1).