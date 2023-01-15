POMEROY — Pomeroy's boys improved to 4-1 in Southeast 1B League basketball play with a 62-35 win over Liberty Christian on Saturday, Jan. 14.
Trevin Kimble led the Pirates with 21 points, eight rebounds, five assists and three steals.
Ollie Severs had 12 points, and Jett Slusser added 11 with three 3-pointers. Trace Roberts had eight points, nine rebounds, two assists and three steals.
The Pirates raced to a 17-7 first-quarter lead, held a 32-14 halftime lead and cruised to the win.
"We got off to another good start tonight with a 17-7 first quarter," Pomeroy coach Chris Wolf said. "We were locked in defensively all night. We did a great job of stopping penetration and we were in great help-side tonight.
"Our defense keyed our success this week, and I hope we continue to build on it," he said. "Offensively, we are starting to consistently move the ball and are doing a good job finding the mismatch and taking advantage of it. Our posts are making great decisions when they double down on the post and it is leading to open 3s for our guards.
"Ollie Severs and Trace Roberts are passing and rebounding really well right now, and that is really opening up our offense," Wolf said. "Great overall performance to finish off a big week for us."
The Pirates, now 7-4 overall and 4-1 in SE1B play, next go to Dayton-Waitsburg in Dayton on Tuesday.
