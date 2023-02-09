POMEROY — Pomeroy's boys handed Liberty Christian a 50-37 defeat to open the Southeast 1B District 9 basketball tournament on Thursday, Feb. 9.
Ollie Severs and Trevin Kimble did the heavy scoring lifting for the Pirates, scoring 20 and 19 points, respectively.
Pomeroy held a 24-14 halftime lead and never allowed the Patriots into the game.
"We played a solid defensive game tonight that led us to a 13-point first round District game win," Pirates coach Eric Wolf said. "This was the first District win we have had in a few years, so it felt good to get that done."
Pomeroy next hosts Sunnyside Christian at 6 p.m. on Saturday night.
"It will be a big challenge with Sunnyside Christian coming in," Wolf said. "They are ranked fifth in the state right now and have a solid team that doesn't beat themselves.
"We were solid offensively, but struggled to knock down open shots," he said of Thursday's game. "We only had eight turnovers and moved the ball pretty well, but will need to knock down some more of those open 3s if we are going to beat some of our upcoming opponents. When we were patient and able to get the ball inside, we were at our best.
"Ollie Severs led the way with 20 points and 11 rebounds, while Trevin Kimble had 19 points and six assists," Wolf said. "Trace Roberts was covered up early, but found some space in the second half and had eight points and seven rebounds while shutting down Drew Ott. We are now 13-6 on the season."
