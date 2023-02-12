POMEROY — Sunnyside Christian pulled out a 43-33 Southeast 1B District 9 basketball victory over Pomeroy's boys here on Saturday, Feb. 11.
Trevin Kimble led the Pirates with 12 points, with Ollie Severs scoring nine.
The Knights held a close 10-8 lead after the first quarter, but opened a 20-10 halftime lead and made it 34-21 after three quarters and held the Pirates off in the fourth.
"This was definitely a defensive game tonight," Pomeroy coach Chris Wolf said. "It was probably the best defensive effort we have had in several seasons. We played extremely hard and played great position defense. We held one of the best players in the state at the 1B level (Cole Wagenaar) to six points.
"We were very connected and played great team defense to give ourselves a shot at winning, but we struggled offensively all game long," he said. "We struggled to get the ball to the block in the first half and ended up shooting several mid-range and 3-point shots. When we got the ball down low, we had the most success, but struggled from there in the second quarter, too. The second quarter, we didn't have a field goal and only scored two points.
"Trevin Kimble picked up two early fouls and we missed him running our offense," Wolf said. "Ollie Severs picked up his second foul in the second quarter also, and this led to some of our struggles. In the second half, I felt like we were pressing to catch up all at once and weren't as patient as we needed to be. We had eight second-half turnovers that hurt our chances of coming back. We also gave up a few key offensive rebounds that hurt, too.
"Trevin Kimble led the way with 12 points and five assists, and Ollie Severs added nine points and eight rebounds," he said. "The effort was good enough to win a big game, but we will have to execute offensively better next week to advance. I like the matchups for us next week and think we have a great shot to advance."
The Pirates next face off with Tekoa-Rosalia in a loser-out game on Wednesday.
