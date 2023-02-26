MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — Pomeroy's boys state 1B basketball tournament came to an end on Saturday afternoon, Feb. 25, with a 65-40 loss to Mount Vernon Christian at Mount Vernon High School.
The second-round loss came after a first-round, 69-62, victory over Muckleshoot Tribal on the Pirates' court on Tuesday.
Trevin Kimble and Jett Slusser both scored nine points to lead Pomeroy, with Trace Roberts putting up eight points and grabbing seven rebounds.
The Pirates trailed the Hurricanes, 20-9, after the first quarter but pulled within 26-21 at halftime. A 22-point third quarter keyed Mount Vernon Christian as it took control of the game for the win.
"Our season came to an end this afternoon at Mount Vernon," Pomeroy coach Chris Wolf said. "After a rough start in the first quarter, we clawed our way back into the game at halftime. We had a hard time guarding them in our man-to-man defense and switched to a 2-3 zone in the second quarter that led to several stops, and we were able to get going offensively.
"When we were able to score, we got into our press and were able to speed them up, and they took shots early in the shot clock that they were missing," he said. "We weren't quite able to take full advantage of their missed shots because we were turning the ball over too much. We had 10 first-half turnovers and played a little sloppy. Mount Vernon Christian's defense was tall, and they were really long defensively and that caused us some problems.
"The third quarter was where the game got away from us," Wolf said. "We had a few more turnovers to start the second half, and they took advantage of them. We were playing our defense in the key to stop their big guys, and today they hit shots. They made 5-of-6 from 3 in the second half, and this wasn't something we could have happen. In our scout of them they didn't appear to shoot the ball very well on the season from 3, but today they shot 50%.
"Offensively, we struggled to get the ball inside and when we did, we struggled to get any shots up," he said. "We were at our best this season when we got the ball inside and scored and we ended up taking 32 3s in this game."
