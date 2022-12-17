SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — Pomeroy's high school varsity boys basketball team lost a rollercoaster battle Saturday, Dec. 17, at Sunnnyside Christian as the Pirates came away from the back-and-forth excitement with a 61-52 defeat.
The Pirates saw their record so far this season slip to 3-2.
Ollie Severs finished with a team-high 21 points for the Pirates while both Trevin Kimble and Jett Slusser added 13 points apiece, Trace Roberts had 3, and Boone Schmidt converted a pair of free-throws.
They went to halftime up 27-26 before Sunnyside Christian dominated the third quarter, but the Pirates still closed their deficit to within single digits before time expired.
"We played our best game of the year tonight in a hard fought loss," Pirates coach Chris Wolf said.
The Pirates next play Tuesday, Dec. 20, in Moses Lake at the start of holiday tournament.
They look to bounce back from the thrilling Saturday loss.
Severs complemented his scoring with five rebounds.
Kimble was everywhere with seven rebounds, four assists and two steals.
"Trevin Kimble had another great all-around game," Wolf said.
The Pirates finished the first quarter up 18-8 before Sunnyside Christian nearly tied things up by halftime.
Sunnyside Christian then picked up where it had left off at intermission, going on a 21-4 run in the third quarter.
The Pirates went to the final minutes down 47-31, but they nearly prevailed.
"We got in foul trouble in the third and had some trouble matching up with them," Wolf said. "We fought hard in the fourth quarter and got within six, but we couldn't quite get over the hump."
