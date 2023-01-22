OAKESDALE, Wash. — Pomeroy's boys outscored the Nighthawks 18-12 in the fourth quarter to win a league basketball game over Oakesdale, 47-44.
Trevin Kimble scored a game-high 21 points for the Pirates, with teammate Ollie Severs putting up 12 and Jett Slusser eight.
Kimble hit three of Pomeroy's seven 3-pointers, with Severs and Slusser hitting two apiece.
"This was a defensive struggle from start to finish," Pomeroy coach Chris Wolf said. "We were able to come up with big stops down the stretch and hit big shots in the last two minutes of the fourth quarter.
"Trevin Kimble hit a 3 to tie the game with about 30 seconds to go, and we were able to force a turnover with our press to regain possession with about 20 seconds to play," he said. "Trevin made a great decision on a drive to the basket to kick out to Jett Slusser, and Jett knocked down the go-ahead 3-pointer with two seconds to play for the win.
"Great team defensive effort tonight," Wolf said. "We were able to hold them to 3-for-21 from the 3-point line, and dominated on the boards tonight, led by Ollie Severs' 13 rebounds.
"Trevin scored 12 of his team-leading 21 points in the fourth quarter," he said. "A couple of his makes were well-contested shots at big moments that we really needed.
"Boone Schmidt came in in the second quarter and did a great job of shutting down Jackson Perry while Trevin was on the bench with two fouls, which let us go into the half only down one," Wolf said.
The Pirates, now 9-5 on the season and 6-1 in Southeast 1B League play, next go to Colton on Friday.
